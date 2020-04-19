Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 April 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Just weeks after the first Ardour 6.0 pre-release, the release candidate is now available for this big digital audio workstation software update.

Ardour 6.0 has been working on a major re-engineering of its code-base for improvements now and more benefits in the future, a full virtual MIDI keyboard implementation, better HiDPI user-interface handling, a new plug-in manager, and other changes.

With Ardour 6.0-rc1, one of the newer features that has been in the works is a WebSockets and JSON protocol for Ardour. This WebSockets+JSON work is being done for allowing browser-based controls of Ardour. Past Ardour 6.0 the developers will likely be tackling more web-based interface work. They are also encouraging non-C++ developers to get involved in Ardour via this web interface implementation.

Ardour 6.0-rc1 also contains the latest work on MIDI editing keybindings and other improvements and fixes.

More details on the Ardour 6.0 release candidate via Ardour.org.
