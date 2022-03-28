Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 28 March 2022 at 06:07 AM EDT. 6 Comments
ARCH LINUX --
Debuting on the Arch Linux monthly ISOs a year ago was Archinstall as a way to carry out quick and easy installations of this popular Linux distribution. Over the past year Archinstall has matured into increasingly robust shape for quickly installing Arch Linux.

Archinstall lowers the barrier for installing Arch Linux itself and not using one of the Arch Linux downstreams like EndeavourOS or Manjaro Linux. Archinstall's text user interface is very easy to use, provides some levels of defaults for Arch Linux, and gets an Arch Linux install in a matter of minutes whether you are after a full-blown desktop installation or one of the smaller minimal/server-oriented setups.

Archinstall 2.4 is being prepared as the next feature update while overnight the first release candidate was published. Archinstall 2.4 is working on a completely new menu system for this text-based installer. The new menu system is making use of simple-term-menu.


Archinstall, showing off their new TUI menu system.


This new version also has improvements to the Btrfs file-system handling code that can now allow for more complex layouts and specifying Btrfs transparent file-system compression options and the no data copy-on-write (nodatacow) mode.

Archinstall 2.4 also has many API additions and improvements for those carrying out Python scripting around this Arch Linux installer.

Some of the other smaller changes include making the Arch Liux installer a reproducible build, KWrite replacing Kate as the text editor in the KDE install profile, and many different bug fixes.

More details on the Archinstall 2.4 release candidate over on GitHub.
6 Comments
Related News
Levente Polyak Re-Elected Arch Linux Project Leader
Arch Linux Update On The Status Of Its Toolchain
Arch Linux Could Use Some Help With Toolchain Maintenance
Arch Linux Now Provides Debug Packages, Debuginfod Integration
Archinstall 2.3.1 Released With PipeWire App Profile Added, Btrfs Install Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall Preparing Better Btrfs Support, More Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Fish 3.4 Shell Released With Faster Globbing, Improved Command Substitution Syntax