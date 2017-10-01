Arch Linux Ends i686 Package Support Today

Following the announcement earlier this year of Arch Linux deprecating i686 support, that 32-bit x86 support ends today.
Support for the i686 architecture on Arch Linux officially ends today while by the end of the month i686 packages should be removed from their mirrors and then from the package archive.
Users stuck to running 32-bit Arch Linux for one reason or another do have the community-maintained Arch Linux 32 project if not wanting to hop to another i686 Linux distribution.
Confirmation on arch-announce.
