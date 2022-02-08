Arch Linux Update On The Status Of Its Toolchain
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 8 February 2022 at 04:59 AM EST.
Yesterday I published an article looking at the unfortunate state of Arch Linux's GNU compiler toolchain that it's fallen behind and users raising concerns over it for months. Following that article the current Arch Linux GNU toolchain package maintainer has provided an update and is calling for at least another package maintainer to get involved.

Giancarlo Razzolini tookover the GNU toolchain packages on Arch Linux once the prior package maintainer left. Giancarlo acknowledged he hasn't had much time recently to work on Arch-related activities and that the toolchain has suffered as a consequence.

He's hoping now to work on bringing up the recently released GNU C Library 2.35 and also the next Binutils release. He's hoping to have a GCC release coming out soon.

But he does acknowledge in this status update, "For the future, we are trying to bring more people to work with the whole toolchain, so it is not too much of a bus factor. We should have at least two toolchain maintainers, not just one." As of yet though they don't appear to have a second motivated maintainer ready to go to help in improving their toolchain packages, but hopefully this will all be spruced up soon for these critical Arch Linux components.
