Arch Linux has re-elected its current project leader.
Levente Polyak "anthraxx" will be serving another term as the Arch Linux project leader. Levente Polyak has been the Arch Linux project lead since 2020 when Aaron Griffin stepped down.
Today's election results shouldn't at all be surprising though with Polyak having ran unopposed in this year's elections.
The Hungarian-born, Germany-based Linux developer will be serving another two-year term as Arch Linux project lead and can opt to run again in 2024 with this Arch Linux position having no term limits.
What do you hope to see out of Arch Linux over the next two years? Let us know in the forums.
9 Comments