Levente Polyak Re-Elected Arch Linux Project Leader
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 23 February 2022 at 07:28 AM EST.
Arch Linux has re-elected its current project leader.

Levente Polyak "anthraxx" will be serving another term as the Arch Linux project leader. Levente Polyak has been the Arch Linux project lead since 2020 when Aaron Griffin stepped down.

Today's election results shouldn't at all be surprising though with Polyak having ran unopposed in this year's elections.

The Hungarian-born, Germany-based Linux developer will be serving another two-year term as Arch Linux project lead and can opt to run again in 2024 with this Arch Linux position having no term limits.


