Arch Linux Now Provides Debug Packages, Debuginfod Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 3 February 2022 at 05:12 AM EST. 4 Comments
It took them until 2022, but Arch Linux now provides debug packages for easing the process of debugging software packages rather than having to recompile the software yourself with debug symbols included.

Arch Linux announced on Wednesday that they are now provided debug packages for the distribution. So far a few Arch Linux repositories are now providing debug repository mirroring. Not all packages right now provide debug package options but is still an ongoing affair.

Additionally, debug symbols and source support is being provided through their debuginfod instance. Debuginfod has been gaining adoption among Linux distributions for easing the debugging process and avoids users having to install a mess of debug packages locally. This comes down to a web server providing the debug data on-demand as requested by GDB and other debugging software. Debuginfod will fetch the debug data and source code transparently as needed during debugging with debuginfod-supported software.

Going back nearly a decade have been feature requests for providing debug symbol packages on Arch. Now finally there is official debug packages support for Arch Linux.

More details on Arch Linux now providing debug packages can be found via the Arch mailing list.
