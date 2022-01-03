Arch Linux's Archinstall Preparing Better Btrfs Support, More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 3 January 2022 at 08:41 AM EST. 7 Comments
One of the great successes for Arch Linux in 2021 was "archinstall" debuting on the Arch Linux install media as a convenient and quick installer for this enthusiast-minded Linux distribution. This year that easy Arch Linux installer is getting into even better shape.

Archinstall 2.3.1-rc1 has been released as a test version to showcase the latest Arch Linux installation enhancements. One of the big changes for this point release is continuing to improve the Btrfs file-system support, especially with accommodating more complex file-system configurations. This pull was merged for Archinstall 2.3.1 that now has Btrfs sub-volume support working that can fix various existing issues with the installer as well as paving the way for more Btrfs-driven features moving forward.

Archinstall 2.3.1-rc1 also now triggers "mkinitcpio -P" at the end of the installer process to catch any late installation changes, a separate /home partition will now be created only if the drive is greater than 60GB, there is now a command output log file for the Arch install command to archive the complete history, and a number of bug fixes.


Archinstall allows making a new Arch Linux installation in a matter of minutes.


More details in the GitHub announcement for Archinstall 2.3.1-rc1. Hopefully the stable release will be out soon and the update makes it into the next monthly Arch Linux ISO Release.
7 Comments
