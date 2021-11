Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning

Added to the Arch Linux ISOs earlier this year was Archinstall as an easy-to-use installer for Arch . In the months since its introduction the code continues to be improved upon and is preparing for its next feature release.Archinstall 2.3-rc1 was tagged today as the latest test build for this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux installer that can get this popular Linux distribution deployed in just a matter of minutes.The primary changes with Archinstall 2.3-rc1 is introducing Btrfs subvolumes integration, reworking its partitioning handling, and now making use of systemd-timesyncd in place of using ntpd. The Btrfs sub-volume integration is still in early form but taking shape for this installer that supports a wide variety of Linux file-systems.The Archinstall still has known issues around Btrfs multi-disk layout support and disk encryption when using the GRUB boot-loader, among other known shortcomings.More details on the updated Archinstall 2.3 test release via GitHub . Hopefully this updated installer will be in good shape in time for the next monthly Arch Linux ISO release.