Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning

Added to the Arch Linux ISOs earlier this year was Archinstall as an easy-to-use installer for Arch. In the months since its introduction the code continues to be improved upon and is preparing for its next feature release.
Archinstall 2.3-rc1 was tagged today as the latest test build for this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux installer that can get this popular Linux distribution deployed in just a matter of minutes.
The primary changes with Archinstall 2.3-rc1 is introducing Btrfs subvolumes integration, reworking its partitioning handling, and now making use of systemd-timesyncd in place of using ntpd. The Btrfs sub-volume integration is still in early form but taking shape for this installer that supports a wide variety of Linux file-systems.
The Archinstall still has known issues around Btrfs multi-disk layout support and disk encryption when using the GRUB boot-loader, among other known shortcomings.
More details on the updated Archinstall 2.3 test release via GitHub. Hopefully this updated installer will be in good shape in time for the next monthly Arch Linux ISO release.
