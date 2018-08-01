Arch Linux Prepares For Python 3.7, Drops OpenJDK 9
Arch Linux developer Jelle van der Waa has provided an update concerning recent Arch updates.

Some of the recent Arch updates include Python 3.7 having landed in testing, improved search functionality on the Arch Linux website, dropping OpenJDK 9, in the process of dropping Java 7, the recent AUR package that was compromised to download an arbitrary script and execute, Arch's Linux kernel package source moving to GitHub, and the Pacman 5.1.1 release.

Arch Linux users can find more about these latest updates via Jelle's blog.
