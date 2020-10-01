Arch Linux Conference 2020 Material Now Available

For fans of the Arch Linux distribution their Arch Conf 2020 virtual presentations have all been posted now for your enjoyment.
Arch Conf started as a new annual tradition last year when they met in Berlin as a meeting of the key developers. This year Arch Conf was held virtually given the pandemic while now the edited recordings and all presentation material has been collected and organized in an easily accessible manner.
Arch Conf 2020 talks ranged from the state of Arch to reproducible builds, packaging Rust software, creating Arch installation media, improving the Pacman package manager, GamerOS as an Arch Linux based gaming platform, and more.
This YouTube playlist has all of the Arch Conf 2020 videos. There is also this archive as another source of the recordings as well as slides and other material.
More details on Arch Conf 2020 via the conf.archlinux.org.
