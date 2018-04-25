Arcan Display Server Porting To OpenBSD For "Secure System Graphics"

The Arcan Display Server that is the display stack built off (in part) a game engine and also developing the Durden desktop and most recently developing a "Safespaces" VR Linux desktop has also been working on porting the code from Linux to OpenBSD.
With Arcan and OpenBSD, they are striving for "secure system graphics" given the security focus of the OpenBSD project. In a new post on the project's blog, they outlined some of the challenges in porting this large code-base to this security-minded BSD.
Among the issues encountered were OpenBSD's lack of DRM render nodes and DMA buffers (DMA_BUF) for the DRI/DRM code. The libwayland-server code also hasn't been ported to OpenBSD and does have some security challenges of its own.
But if you are interested in the concept of secure system graphics and/or BSD graphics porting work, check out the Arcan project blog for all of their details on this recent exercise.
