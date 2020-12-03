Arcan Focuses In On Surpassing Feature Parity With X.Org, Releases Durden 0.6 Desktop
Arcan, the rather unique and innovative display server in development for about five years, is now matching or even surpassing the feature parity with the X.Org Server and have also issued a new release of their "Durden" desktop environment build atop Arcan.

The last major feature they recently addressed was network transparency support. The secondary area left for hitting X.Org/X11 feature parity was over a drawing API. Some of the other prominent features that Arcan has worked on include migration and recovery support, "hook scripts" for modifying/extending existing functionality, alternate representations / accessibility options, and also moving ahead in areas like integrated audio support, VR, and more.

Those interested in the feature work on Arcan can read this blog post from earlier in the month where they compare their feature work to that of the X.Org Server.

Out today is Durden 0.6 as their desktop environment built atop Arcan and somewhat similar to AwesomeWM. Durden 0.6 has been working on various new features from window management functionality to new tools and input features.
