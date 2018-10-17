Arcan Display Server Is Nearing Feature Parity With The X.Org Server
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 20 October 2018 at 07:28 AM EDT.
The Arcan display server, which started off years ago sounding like a novelty with being a display server built off a game engine in part and other interesting features, is nearing feature parity with the X.Org Server.

While most hobbyist display server projects have failed, Arcan has continued advancing and with an interesting feature set. Recently they have even been working on a virtual reality desktop and an interesting desktop in general. Arcan is getting close to being able to offering the same functionality as a traditional X.Org Server.

If you are interested in a lengthy technical read about the differences between Arcan and X.Org, the Arcan developers themselves did some comparing and contrasting when it comes to the display support, windowing, input, font management, synchronization, and other areas.

It's a long read to go with a nice cup of coffee or other beverage this weekend. Check it out at the Arcan blog.
