The Arcan Display Server's Progress With VR, Wayland Support & Security Experiments

One of the most fascinating hobbyist projects of interest on Phoronix in recent years has been Arcan, the display server built off a game engine and that has been amassing an interesting feature set, and with it the project's Durden desktop environment. The project is celebrating its two year milestone since going public so they have recapped some of their recent work.
If Arcan doesn't ring a bell, it's also the display server / desktop initiative working on a very interesting VR desktop for virtual reality head-mounted displays. With time they also tacked on Wayland / X.org support and recently began porting to OpenBSD for "secure system graphics".
Among their highlighted developments over the past two years has been work on stream processing, VR support, crash recovery and crash resilience, text-based user interfaces, Plan9/UI security experiments, first-class LED support, X and Wayland support, and porting to the BSD operating systems.
Those wishing to learn more about what Arcan and Durden are up to can check out their recap at Arcan-FE.com.
Add A Comment