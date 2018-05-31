The Arcan Display Server's Progress With VR, Wayland Support & Security Experiments
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 June 2018 at 06:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
One of the most fascinating hobbyist projects of interest on Phoronix in recent years has been Arcan, the display server built off a game engine and that has been amassing an interesting feature set, and with it the project's Durden desktop environment. The project is celebrating its two year milestone since going public so they have recapped some of their recent work.

If Arcan doesn't ring a bell, it's also the display server / desktop initiative working on a very interesting VR desktop for virtual reality head-mounted displays. With time they also tacked on Wayland / X.org support and recently began porting to OpenBSD for "secure system graphics".

Among their highlighted developments over the past two years has been work on stream processing, VR support, crash recovery and crash resilience, text-based user interfaces, Plan9/UI security experiments, first-class LED support, X and Wayland support, and porting to the BSD operating systems.

Those wishing to learn more about what Arcan and Durden are up to can check out their recap at Arcan-FE.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Redis 5.0 Nearing Release With New Streams Data Type
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 1 Released With JIT Compilation, More Performance Tuning
PostgreSQL 11 Is Continuing With More Performance Improvements, JIT'ing
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30