Arcan 0.6.2 Display Server Continues Working On Network Transparency

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 July 2022 at 05:19 AM EDT. 3 Comments
DESKTOP --
Arcan 0.6.2 was released this week as the newest version of the open-source display server built atop a game engine and aiming to compete with the likes of X11 and Wayland while focusing on advanced capabilities.

Arcan has seen much work over the past half-decade and continues piling on new features with the most recent focus being on ironing out its network transparency support.

With this week's Arcan 0.6.2 they have sorted out more of their networking functionality and roughly at the "half way point" for the networking initiative.


Over on the Arcan blog is a lengthy write-up of all the work that's gone into the Arcan 0.6.2 point release for those interested. Though at this point it's still very rare to hear of end-users making use of Arcan as a display server even though with the likes of Xarcan can support running legacy X11 applications and the like.
3 Comments
