Arcan 0.6 Display Server Adds Network Transparency, XWayland Client Isolation
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 November 2020 at 03:18 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those with some extra time around the US Thanksgiving holiday, the Arcan display server/environment is out with a new release. This is the interesting project that's powered in part by a game engine, offers X11 and Wayland compatibility, ported to BSDs, and more recently has been exploring VR and other desktop innovations.

Arcan 0.6 is the new release out as of this week. Arcan 0.6 brings initial network transparency support that the developers feel is more powerful than the X11 network transparency (they dub their protocol "A12"), support for on-demand client debugging, KMSCON-like console support, XWayland client isolation for better security, an improved headless mode, and a number of other features.


Those wishing to learn more about Arcan 0.6 can do so via Arcan-FE.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
GIMP Turns 25 Years Old As Leading Open-Source Photoshop Alternative
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta Open-Source Renderer Brings NVIDIA OptiX Support
The FSF Is Looking To Update Its High Priority Free Software Projects List
FreeType 2.10.4 Rushed Out As Emergency Security Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games