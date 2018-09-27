Arcan is that display server built originally off a game engine code base and has been building up a feature-set close to that of X11/Wayland. Durden is its accompanying desktop while the project has also been pursuing a virtual reality desktop and trying to work on other innovations in this space.
This weekend Arcan 0.5.5 and Durden 0.5 have been released as the newest versions of this display stack and its reference desktop environment. Recent focuses for the project have been better BSD/OpenBSD support, packaging within Void Linux, and more. The graphics-related subsystem code in Arcan is getting squared away and soon will be focusing on the last area to go beyond feature parity with X.Org: advanced network support and not just "RDP/VNC nonsense."
Some of the new features in this release include browser improvements, a mountable menu system, a new "VRViewer" tool, advanced float improvements, a new notifications widget, and other refinements.
More details on Arcan 0.5.5 and Durden 0.5 can be learned via the release announcement.
1 Comment