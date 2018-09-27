Arcan 0.5.5 + Durden 0.5 Released - The Display Server Stack Focusing On VR & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 September 2018 at 07:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Arcan is that display server built originally off a game engine code base and has been building up a feature-set close to that of X11/Wayland. Durden is its accompanying desktop while the project has also been pursuing a virtual reality desktop and trying to work on other innovations in this space.

This weekend Arcan 0.5.5 and Durden 0.5 have been released as the newest versions of this display stack and its reference desktop environment. Recent focuses for the project have been better BSD/OpenBSD support, packaging within Void Linux, and more. The graphics-related subsystem code in Arcan is getting squared away and soon will be focusing on the last area to go beyond feature parity with X.Org: advanced network support and not just "RDP/VNC nonsense."


Some of the new features in this release include browser improvements, a mountable menu system, a new "VRViewer" tool, advanced float improvements, a new notifications widget, and other refinements.

More details on Arcan 0.5.5 and Durden 0.5 can be learned via the release announcement.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Portable Computing Language 1.2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs & More
Collabora Had Another Stellar Year For Open-Source Consulting
OpenCV 4.0 Alpha Released Now As A C++ Library, DNN Improvements, Better Performance
Outreachy Opens Applications For Open-Source Winter 2018 Internship Program
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 Released With JIT Compilation Disabled By Default
PostgreSQL Is The Latest Open-Source Project To Announce A Code of Conduct
Popular News This Week
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Mir 1.0 Released For "Next-Generation of Graphical Solutions"