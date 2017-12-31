Arcan 0.5.4 Display Server Released With Durden 0.4 Desktop
31 December 2017
Remember Arcan? The Linux display server built off a game engine. The project is ending 2017 with the release of the Arcan 0.5.4 display server and its associated Durden v0.4 desktop.

With the Arcan 0.5.4 release, its X.Org-backend has been ported to OpenBSD, its VRbridge tool now has basic OpenHMD support, improvements to its Wayland protocol handling, and a lot more.



Meanwhile its Durden 0.4 desktop has added "Flair" as a tool to provide a Compiz-like UI effects framework, improvements to its window switcher, terminal improvements and more.



Learn more about this alternative display server and desktop with plenty of screenshots and videos from these new releases over on the Arcan blog.
