Aquantia Announces Multi-Gig Ethernet Controllers, Coming Soon To ASUS Boards

2019 is looking to be the year where we will finally see Multi-Gig Ethernet controllers appearing on desktop/enthusiast motherboards rather than Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Aquantia is using CES to show off its new Multi-Gig controllers and has already courted ASUS to use their chips on forthcoming motherboards.
Aquantia's AQtion AQC111C and AQC112C controllers were announced today in Las Vegas for 2.5Gb and 5Gb speeds over CAT5 cabling -- making these speeds an ideal stepping thanks to the ability to re-use existing cabling. The new AQtion controllers are being promoted to desktop motherboard makers and already they have inked a deal with ASUS. Upcoming ASUS Maximus XI Extreme and Maximus XI Formula motherboards will feature the AQtion AQC111C 5G connectivity.
More details on the new controllers via today's press release and Aquantia.com.
Besides being excited to see Gigabit Ethernet controllers finally unseated from desktop/enthusiast boards in favor of 2.5G/5G Ethernet, the Aquantia controllers are exciting as there is already Aquantia AQtion Linux support. Most recently with Linux 4.21, now known as Linux 5.0, there is even a Linux driver for their USB-based 2.5G/5G Ethernet controllers. The Linux kernel has already supported Aquantia's PCIe multi-Gig controllers.
Separately, Intel has been prepping their own 2.5G Ethernet controllers and as of Linux 4.20 is already the "IGC" Intel 2.5G Ethernet driver.
