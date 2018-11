Now queued in the networking subsystem's "-next" branch ahead of the Linux 4.21 cycle is the Aquantia AQtion driver, which is for new hardware supporting USB-based 2.5Gb and 5Gb Ethernet support.In 2017 Aquantia introduced their AQtion 5G/2.5G adapters for PCI Express multi-Gigabit networking while now they are working on USB-based adapters with the same capabilities. Unfortunately details on these USB-based AQtion adapters is light outside from this Linux kernel patchwork. The USB adapters are based on the AQC111U/AQC112 ASICs.The driver and hardware can still scale down to 100M speeds where necessary. This new "Aquantia-usb" Linux kernel driver does support all standard networking features expected out of modern Linux Ethernet drivers.With the new driver queued , come Linux 4.21 the kernel should be supporting the Aquantia AQtion USB to 5GbE dongles out-of-the-box for when the hardware ships.This new driver comes following Intel's new 2.5G "IGC" driver in Linux 4.20 . Hopefully 2019 is finally going to be the year that more consumer hardware moves to 2.5G/5G. Ideally Mesa 18.3.0 will ship next week unless blocker bug issues persist.