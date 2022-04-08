Aquacomputer OCTO Fan Controller To Be Supported By Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 April 2022 at 05:25 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Mainlined into the Linux kernel last year was the Aquacomputer HWMON driver initially for their D5 Next water cooling pump. That driver was then extended to support the Aquacomputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller and now for Linux 5.19 is extended to also support Aquacomputer's OCTO fan controller.

The Aquacomputer OCTO is an eight channel PWM fan controller plus an RGBpx effect controller for up to 180 addressable LEDs. The Aquacomputer supports Windows 8.1 and newer via its USB 2.0 interface for controlling the fan speeds and monitoring while now with Linux 5.19 there will be this open-source driver support too.


Aquacomputer OCTO


A patch by independent developer Aleksa Savic enables the Aquacomputer OCTO support within the existing aquacomputer_d5next driver. Via interfacing with Aquacomputer's proprietary USB HID protocol, this exposes the four hardware temperature sensors and eight PWM fan controls under Linux. Serial number, power-on count, and firmware version of the device are also exposed.

The patch this week was queued into HWMON's "-next" branch after the Linux 5.18-rc1 branching as it begins queuing material for the Linux 5.19 cycle.
