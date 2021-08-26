"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 August 2021 at 06:30 AM EDT. 9 Comments
GNOME --
The GNOME project has launched "Apps For GNOME" at apps.gnome.org for highlighting the ecosystem of available GNOME applications.

There is Flathub and such for highlighting many of the user visible GNOME applications but limited to those that are available in Flatpak form but also not exclusively limited to GNOME apps. There hasn't been a comprehensive, modern, user-friendly web-site for outlining all of the GNOME apps and inviting participation until now with this Apps for GNOME.

Sophie Herold announced today about apps.gnome.org coming online. They hope with Apps for GNOME it will increase participation to the different apps/projects, lower the barrier for getting involved with GNOME, hosting up-to-date information on GNOME applications, and featuring apps not fitting on Flathub.


Apps for GNOME highlights both GNOME's core apps as well as GNOME Circle apps that aren't part of the official set but further extend the GNOME ecosystem.


Check it out at apps.gnome.org.
9 Comments
Related News
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
GTK 4.4 Released With Continued NGL Improvements, Inspector By Default
GNOME's Magnifier Will Now Avoid Double Painting The Desktop
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
GNOME Mutter Lands New Work To Reduce Input Latency
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Zink Suballocator Lands In Mesa - "Over 1000%" Performance Increase For Some Games
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush
Proposed: Allow Building The Linux Kernel With x86-64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For [email protected] Support
Canonical + DFI Pair Up For An "Industrial Pi" Powered By AMD & Ubuntu
KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support