"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps

The GNOME project has launched "Apps For GNOME" at apps.gnome.org for highlighting the ecosystem of available GNOME applications.
There is Flathub and such for highlighting many of the user visible GNOME applications but limited to those that are available in Flatpak form but also not exclusively limited to GNOME apps. There hasn't been a comprehensive, modern, user-friendly web-site for outlining all of the GNOME apps and inviting participation until now with this Apps for GNOME.
Sophie Herold announced today about apps.gnome.org coming online. They hope with Apps for GNOME it will increase participation to the different apps/projects, lower the barrier for getting involved with GNOME, hosting up-to-date information on GNOME applications, and featuring apps not fitting on Flathub.
Apps for GNOME highlights both GNOME's core apps as well as GNOME Circle apps that aren't part of the official set but further extend the GNOME ecosystem.
Check it out at apps.gnome.org.
