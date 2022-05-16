Apple eFuse Driver Coming To Linux 5.19

In addition to Linux 5.19 set to add NVMe support for the Apple M1 systems, the Apple eFuse driver also from the open-source community is geared up for landing in this next version of the Linux kernel.
The Apple eFuse driver written by Sven Peter with the Asahi Linux project is for reading the eFuses found with Apple SoCs. The eFuses contain various factory-programmed data like PCIe and USB Type-C PHY calibration values.
This Apple eFuse driver for the Linux kernel is just about 80 lines of code for reading the values of the different fuses. Other Linux drivers in turn will then be able to read these eFuse values.
As of last week this apple-efuses driver (controlled via the "NVMEM_APPLE_EFUSES" Kconfig switch) was merged into char-misc-next by Greg Kroah-Hartman ahead of the Linux 5.19 merge window opening in the next week or two.
