Apple eFuse Driver Coming To Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 16 May 2022 at 07:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
APPLE --
In addition to Linux 5.19 set to add NVMe support for the Apple M1 systems, the Apple eFuse driver also from the open-source community is geared up for landing in this next version of the Linux kernel.

The Apple eFuse driver written by Sven Peter with the Asahi Linux project is for reading the eFuses found with Apple SoCs. The eFuses contain various factory-programmed data like PCIe and USB Type-C PHY calibration values.

This Apple eFuse driver for the Linux kernel is just about 80 lines of code for reading the values of the different fuses. Other Linux drivers in turn will then be able to read these eFuse values.


As of last week this apple-efuses driver (controlled via the "NVMEM_APPLE_EFUSES" Kconfig switch) was merged into char-misc-next by Greg Kroah-Hartman ahead of the Linux 5.19 merge window opening in the next week or two.
1 Comment
Related News
Apple M1 Mesa Code Begins To Run glmark2
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Rewritten Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Posted For Linux
A Decade Later, Linux To Better Handle Daisy Chaining Thunderbolt Displays On Apple Hardware
Apple M1 NVMe Linux Driver Out For Review
Asahi Linux Issues First Alpha Release For Running Linux On Apple Silicon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements