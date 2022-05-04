Rewritten Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Posted For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 4 May 2022 at 05:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
APPLE --
A new Apple SoC CPUFreq driver has been posted by Asahi Linux's Hector Martin with the CPU frequency scaling driver, of course, being important for achieving optimal performance and power/thermal management.

The new patches posted today are a "complete rewrite" of the earlier Apple SoC CPUFreq driver attempt. This newly rewritten driver is now a standalone CPUFreq driver rather than relying on CPUFreq-DT. This driver also now avoids memory controller performance switching since it didn't ultimately help out much with their earlier experiments.

Some of the advantages of this latest apple-soc-cpufreq driver is supporting fast switching, reporting of the current CPU frequency to user-space, and support for exposing the higher performance states as turbo states.

See the new apple-soc-cpufreq driver patches on the kernel mailing list where they are now undergoing review. Linux already is showing much exciting potential on the Apple M1 when it comes to the CPU side and will be great to see how well it is once everything is mature and mainline. The graphics enablement effort also remains ongoing.
Add A Comment
Related News
A Decade Later, Linux To Better Handle Daisy Chaining Thunderbolt Displays On Apple Hardware
Apple M1 NVMe Linux Driver Out For Review
Asahi Linux Issues First Alpha Release For Running Linux On Apple Silicon
Apple M1 Ultra With 20 CPU Cores, 64 Core GPU, 32 Core Neural Engine, Up To 128GB Memory
Many Apple Keyboard Improvements Coming With Linux 5.18
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The NTFS Linux Driver Situation
Concerns Raised Over The "New" NTFS Linux Driver That Merged Last Year
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Rust-Written Redox OS 0.7 Released With New Bootloader, RedoxFS Goes CoW
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default
Ubuntu Outlines How To Use Its Real-Time Kernel Beta - It Requires Ubuntu Advantage
Mesa Can Now Be Built With Select Video Codecs Disabled For Software Patent Concerns
Android 13 Beta 1 Released - Continues Focus On Privacy & Security