Apple Working On New Specialized Compilers Based On LLVM

Apple is said to be working on some new domain-specific compilers.
Apple compiler engineer Chris Bieneman has posted a new job ad to the llvm-dev mailing list on Monday. What makes it interesting is implying there are new (presumably still LLVM-based) compiler(s) in the works at Apple:
Apple's Technology Development Group is looking for extraordinary compiler engineers to help enhance Apple’s existing compiler technologies and build new technologies. This is an opportunity to actively contribute to existing open source technologies like LLVM, Clang, and Swift. You will be part of a small team of compiler engineers building a new set of domain-specific compilers which will impact the way people develop content for Apple platforms.In particular, what catches our attention is, "You will be part of a small team of compiler engineers building a new set of domain-specific compilers which will impact the way people develop content for Apple platforms."
It will be interesting to see where these new domain-specific compilers are intended. Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be any formal job listing(s) for these compiler engineer positions to reveal any further details but rather interested candidates are told to just email an Apple's tools foundation address.
It's always interesting to see the growing LLVM landscape and innovative use-cases around this open-source compiler stack. When we hear anything more about Apple's new compiler projects, we'll certainly pass it along.
