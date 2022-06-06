Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor

Apple's WWDC keynote this year was used to announce the M2 processor alongside a slew of other announcements.The Apple M2 is being launched with a new MacBook Air model beginning next month. Some of the key Apple M2 highlights include:- 20B transistors, built on a second-gen TSMC 5nm process.- 100GB/sec of unified memory bandwidth using 128-bit LPDDR5 memory. Up to 24GB of memory is supported by the M2.- The M2 is an 8-core CPU consisting of 4 high efficiency and 4 high performance cores. There is a shared 16MB cache between the performance cores and a shared 4MB cache between the efficiency cores.- A reported 18% CPU performance uplift from M1 to M2.- Apple claims the M2 can deliver 87% the performance of a 12-core PC (Windows) laptop chip at 25% the power consumption.- The Apple M2 graphics can deliver 25% higher performance than the M1 at the same power level or up to 35% higher performance overall.- The Apple M2 media engine now supports up to 8K content for H.264 and H.265/HEVC.

Powered by the Apple M2, the MacBook Air will be shipping next month at $1199 USD while the M1 MacBook Air is at $999 USD. The MacBook Pro M2 is starting at $1299 USD.Apple also used WWDC to announce macOS 13 "Ventura", Metal 3 for their graphics/compute API, and more. The WWDC keynote is embedded below or via Apple.com