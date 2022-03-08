Apple M1 Ultra With 20 CPU Cores, 64 Core GPU, 32 Core Neural Engine, Up To 128GB Memory

Apple is at it again with further showing off the potential of their Arm-based Apple Silicon with today rolling out the M1 Ultra SoC.Apple's M1 Ultra features "UltraFusion" as their new package feature to interconnect the dies of two M1 Max chips. The M1 Ultra allows up to 128GB of high bandwidth memory, 20 CPU cores, 64 core GPU, and 32 core Neural Engine. The M1 Ultra is comprised of 114 billion transistors.

The massive M1 Ultra chip is being launched with the Apple Mac Studio as their new high-end desktop/workstation system for creators.More details on the M1 Ultra for those interested via Apple.com