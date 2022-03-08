Apple M1 Ultra With 20 CPU Cores, 64 Core GPU, 32 Core Neural Engine, Up To 128GB Memory
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 8 March 2022 at 02:00 PM EST. 28 Comments
APPLE --
Apple is at it again with further showing off the potential of their Arm-based Apple Silicon with today rolling out the M1 Ultra SoC.

Apple's M1 Ultra features "UltraFusion" as their new package feature to interconnect the dies of two M1 Max chips. The M1 Ultra allows up to 128GB of high bandwidth memory, 20 CPU cores, 64 core GPU, and 32 core Neural Engine. The M1 Ultra is comprised of 114 billion transistors.


The massive M1 Ultra chip is being launched with the Apple Mac Studio as their new high-end desktop/workstation system for creators.

More details on the M1 Ultra for those interested via Apple.com.
28 Comments
Related News
Many Apple Keyboard Improvements Coming With Linux 5.18
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
More Apple Silicon M1 Bring-Up On The Way For Linux 5.17
Linux Can Boot On Apple's M1 Pro But More Work Remains
Apple Silicon GPIO Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux