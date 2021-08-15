Apple M1 PCIe Driver Under Review For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 August 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While Linux 5.12 saw initial support merged for the Apple M1, it was quite the basic support with more robust support still to come. Besides the graphics support being a large work-in-progress, one of the areas now coming about is the new PCI Express driver that is necessary for supporting more functionality of this driver.

This Apple PCIe driver created by the open-source community -- including Correlium and Asahi Linux -- is for the M1 right now while presumably will be applicable to future iterations of the Apple Silicon SoCs. With this driver Linux can begin working for the Apple M1 device USB Type-A ports as well as the Ethernet port.

Work is still being done for getting the WiFi and Bluetooth working on these Apple Silicon devices that began shipping at the end of last year. While the Apple M1 PCIe driver is now out for review, it also depends upon a GPIO driver that is still a work-in-progress. So for now this driver was submitted as a "request for comments".

More details for those interested in this Linux work around Apple M1 PCI Express support can see this kernel mailing list.

For a look at the overall Apple M1 Linux state at the moment, see the Asahi project's August progress report from yesterday.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenRazer 3.1 Released With Support For More Razer Devices
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
ASUS Laptop Platform Profile Support Under Review For Linux
Linux 5.15 To Allow Reading From The Nintendo OTP Memory Area
Libre-SoC Pursuing New Crypto Primitives & Instructions For OpenPOWER
Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
DRM Lease Protocol Support Merged For Wayland For VR Headsets