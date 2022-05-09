Apple M1 Mesa Code Begins To Run glmark2
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 9 May 2022 at 07:57 AM EDT. 2 Comments
APPLE --
While the Apple M1 Linux support is off to a great start and using Asahi Linux is offering good CPU performance and most functionality working to at least some degree, the biggest blocker remaining is getting the Apple M1 3D graphics working. The latest progress on that front is the Mesa code working to begin correctly render glmark2, a basic OpenGL / GLES benchmark.

Alyssa Rosenzweig who is known for her work on the Panfrost driver stack at Collabora has been leading the Apple M1 graphics reverse-engineering and driver writing effort. Without the support of Apple, it's up to the reverse-engineering, open-source community to tackle both the DRM/KMS kernel driver and the user-space Mesa driver support. So far Alyssa's and Asahi's focus has been on getting a working Gallium3D OpenGL driver before thinking about Vulkan support.

Rosenzweig shared this weekend the progress of getting glmark2 successfully running for the Apple M1 with this Mesa code. This Mesa code appears to still be tested under macOS, but at least progress is being made with this open-source effort:

It was just this weekend prior to that milestone that it was still a battle for glmark2 success:

While mainline Mesa has mainlined early M1 code since last year, the most active work-in-progress code continues to happen within the Asahi/Mesa repository until that code is eventually all reviewed and upstreamed. So far there isn't yet any kernel-side DRM/KMS driver for the M1 upstreamed to the Linux kernel but will come in due course.
2 Comments
Related News
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Rewritten Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Posted For Linux
A Decade Later, Linux To Better Handle Daisy Chaining Thunderbolt Displays On Apple Hardware
Apple M1 NVMe Linux Driver Out For Review
Asahi Linux Issues First Alpha Release For Running Linux On Apple Silicon
Apple M1 Ultra With 20 CPU Cores, 64 Core GPU, 32 Core Neural Engine, Up To 128GB Memory
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source