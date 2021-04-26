As expected, support for the initial Apple M1 SoC support and 2020 Apple Silicon devices (Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air) has landed into the Linux 5.13 kernel.
During this first day of the Linux 5.13 merge window the various ARM SoC/platform pull requests were submitted and have already been merged to mainline.
Most notable is the initial Apple M1 / Apple Silicon SoC and current device support. Though keep in mind this is the very preliminary support and a lot of work is left to be tackled before it will be really ready for day-to-day use, such as for having accelerated graphics support. In any case it's wonderful to see this initial Apple M1 support already make it to mainline for Linux 5.13 and hopefully the rest of the work will come in the not too distant future for making these modern Apple devices usable for daily users on Linux.
Aside from the Apple ARM work, Linux 5.13 also adds support for the older ARM Nuvoton WPCM450 platform. The WPCM450 is notable for being the BMC found in the Supermicro X9 server boards and some other server motherboards.
DeviceTree updates for Linux 5.13 support the STMicroelectronics STM32H750, NXP i.MX8QuadMax, Qualcomm SC7280, and TI AM64x Sita4ra.
Newly added machines include:
- ASpeed AST2500 BMC: ASRock E3C246D4I Xeon server board
- Allwinner A10: Topwise A721 Tablet
- Amlogic GXL: MeCool KII TV box
- Amlogic GXM: Mecool KIII, Minix Neo U9-H TV boxes
- Broadcom BCM4908: TP-Link Archer C2300 V1 router
- MStar SSD202D: M5Stack UnitV2 camera
- Marvell Armada 38x: ATL-x530 ethernet switch
- Mediatek MT8183 Chromebooks: Lenovo 10e, Acer Spin 311, Asus Flip CM3, Asus Detachable CM3
- Mediatek MT8516/MT8183: OLogic Pumpkin Board
- NXP i.MX7: reMarkable Tablet
- NXP i.MX8M: Kontron pitx-imx8m, Engicam i.Core MX8M Mini
- Nuvoton NPCM730: Quanta GBS BMC
- Qualcomm X55: Telit FN980 TLB SoM, Thundercomm TurboX T55 SoM
- Qualcomm MSM8998: OnePlus 5/5T phones
- Qualcomm SM8350: Snapdragon 888 Mobile Hardware Development Kit
- Rockchip RK3399: NanoPi R4S board
- STM32MP1: Engicam MicroGEA STM32MP1 MicroDev 2.0 and SOM, EDIMM2.2 Starter Kit, Carrier, SOM
- TI AM65: Siemens SIMATIC IOT2050 gateway
The AST2500 BMC support with the ASRock board mentioned is notable for providing a low-cost OpenBMC development board.
Overall an exciting set of ARM hardware additions for Linux 5.13!
