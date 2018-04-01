Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
1 April 2018
For reasons unknown, Apple is looking to hire Linux kernel developers in both Texas and California.

Apple has placed some job ads in March looking for experienced Linux kernel engineers. After a reader tipped us off, I was thinking maybe it was just a botched job ad by an ignorant recruiter, some April Fool's related prank, etc, but sure enough it pans out and there are multiple job listings for Apple looking out for Linux kernel developers.

In Austin they are looking for a Silicon Validation Engineer - Linux Driver and Kernel Developer. They would like someone with 5+ years of embedded Linux kernel development experience, understanding of Linux kernel internals, familiarity with ARM, and device driver development.

They are also hiring in Cupertino, CA for a Linux software engineer with a focus on embedded/SoCs. There is also a similar active job ad for Apple in Santa Clara also looking for a Linux kernel developer.

Quite surprising, but we'll see if anything notable comes of this... At first I was thinking maybe it was in relation to Apple's oversight with the CUPS print server or LLVM compiler, but these job descriptions are clearly focused on the embedded driver development angle.
