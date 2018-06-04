Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 4 June 2018 at 04:31 PM EDT. 18 Comments
STANDARDS --
With today's announcement of macOS 10.14 Mojave, Apple quietly confirmed they are deprecating OpenGL and OpenCL within macOS.

Apple deprecating OpenCL and OpenGL hardly comes as a surprise given in the past few years they have been pushing their Metal API for graphics and compute across macOS and iOS. Additionally, their OpenGL stack hasn't been updated well in years and has lagged behind the OpenGL 4.x upstream advancements out of The Khronos Group.

Sadly, this deprecation doesn't come because of supporting Vulkan, but just their vendor-lock-in Metal API. OpenGL/OpenCL applications will still work in macOS 10.14 and Apple hasn't said when they will remove the actual driver support, but we'll see how much longer they will keep kicking it down the road.
Apps built using OpenGL and OpenCL will continue to run in macOS 10.14, but these legacy technologies are deprecated in macOS 10.14. Games and graphics-intensive apps that use OpenGL should now adopt Metal. Similarly, apps that use OpenCL for computational tasks should now adopt Metal and Metal Performance Shaders.

Certainly a shame they are not supporting Vulkan, but at least Vulkan over Metal via MoltenVK is looking competitive and hopefully we'll see more game studios considering Vulkan/MoltenVK with the need to move on from OpenGL while many studios care about cross-platform support.

With OpenCL initially being developed by Apple and even holding the trademarks to it, it's a shame they are ditching OpenCL too in favor of Metal Performance Shaders. OpenCL hasn't exactly been thriving in terms of adoption by desktop applications and now with macOS deprecating it makes it even less likely we'll see this GPU compute standard finally gain ground in more cross-platform desktop applications.
18 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
OpenCL 2.2 Sees A Maintenance Update With Document Clarifications, Bug Fixes
POCL 1.1 Released With Experimental SPIR/SPIR-V Support
Golang 1.10 Offers Many Smaller Changes, Restores NetBSD Support
Khronos Adds Draco Geometry Compression To glTF 2.0
Khronos Announces OpenGL 4.6 Adopters Program, Improved CTS
Khronos Announces NNEF 1.0 Standard For Neural Networks
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC
A VR Developer's Thoughts On The Current Mess Of APIs & Hardware