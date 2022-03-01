Valve Launches "Aperture Desk Job" As A Free, Short Game For The Steam Deck
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 March 2022 at 01:16 PM EST. 5 Comments
Valve's newest game is... Aperture Desk Job. This is a mini game set within the Portal universe and used for showing off the Steam Deck controls while also working with other game controllers too.

Valve describes this free, playable short game as:
Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things.

You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs.

Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds.



Learn more about this new Valve mini game for showing off the Steam Deck controls via SteamPowered.com.
