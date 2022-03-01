Valve Launches "Aperture Desk Job" As A Free, Short Game For The Steam Deck

Valve's newest game is... Aperture Desk Job. This is a mini game set within the Portal universe and used for showing off the Steam Deck controls while also working with other game controllers too.
Valve describes this free, playable short game as:
Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things.
You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs.
Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds.
