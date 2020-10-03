Apache's TVM Deep Learning Compiler Picks Up WebAssembly, Better Rust Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 October 2020 at 03:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The first release candidate of TVM 0.7, the Apache incubator project providing a deep learning compiler stack, is now available.

Apache TVM is a compiler stack for deep learning systems in providing end-to-end compilation support for a variety of back-ends from all of the models from key deep learning frameworks. TVM supports a variety of targets including the leveraging of LLVM for supporting code generation on the major CPU architectures as well as the likes of NVIDIA CUDA. With the Apache 0.7 release candidate there is even WebGPU and WebAssembly support for outputting to those browser-focused standards.

In addition to supporting WebGPU/WASM, the TVM 0.7-rc0 release also adds automatic scheduling support, an initial command-line driver interface, better support for the Rust programming language, Hexagon target support, and "bring your own code generator" (BYOC) support to the compiler stack.

Those into deep learning can learn more about this deep learning compiler stack with the v0.7-rc0 release at GitHub. If this is your first time hearing of Apache TVM, learn more about it at tvm.apache.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
PHP 8.0 RC1 Released
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
GraalPHP Is A PHP JIT Implementation Built On GraalVM
RenderDoc 1.10 Released For This Leading Cross-Platform Graphics Debugger
LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain
Erlang Is Seeing Work On "BeamAsm" - A JIT Compiler Yielding Much Performance Uplift
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
Warzone 2100 Lands Vulkan Renderer, Adaptive V-Sync For 20+ Year Old Game