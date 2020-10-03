Apache's TVM Deep Learning Compiler Picks Up WebAssembly, Better Rust Support

The first release candidate of TVM 0.7, the Apache incubator project providing a deep learning compiler stack, is now available.
Apache TVM is a compiler stack for deep learning systems in providing end-to-end compilation support for a variety of back-ends from all of the models from key deep learning frameworks. TVM supports a variety of targets including the leveraging of LLVM for supporting code generation on the major CPU architectures as well as the likes of NVIDIA CUDA. With the Apache 0.7 release candidate there is even WebGPU and WebAssembly support for outputting to those browser-focused standards.
In addition to supporting WebGPU/WASM, the TVM 0.7-rc0 release also adds automatic scheduling support, an initial command-line driver interface, better support for the Rust programming language, Hexagon target support, and "bring your own code generator" (BYOC) support to the compiler stack.
Those into deep learning can learn more about this deep learning compiler stack with the v0.7-rc0 release at GitHub. If this is your first time hearing of Apache TVM, learn more about it at tvm.apache.org.
