Apache Superset Reaches Top-Level Status For Big Data Visualizations

The Apache Software Foundation announced on Thursday that Apache Superset reached "top-level" status.Apache Superset is the project's big data visualization and business intelligence web solution. Apache Superset allows for big data exploration and visualization with data from a variety of databases ranging from SQLite and MySQL to Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Oracle Database, IBM DB2, and a variety of other compatible data sources.Apache Superset was originally born out of work from Airbnb six years ago and as Apache Superset is now used by companies from Netflix to Twitter and American Express for various big data visualization use-cases.

Apache Superset 1.0 provides a code-free visualization builder, an SQL editor, notification alerts and reports, and a wide variety of visualizations being easily generated based on the data.More details on Superset reaching top-level status within the Apache Software Foundation via their blog . Those wanting to learn more about this big data visualization open-source project can visit superset.apache.org