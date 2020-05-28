For those making use of the Subversion centralized version control system as an alternative to Git, SVN 1.14 LTS is now available.
With Subversion 1.14 being an LTS release, a particular emphasis was put on fixing bugs in this open-source VCS but there are also some new features. Subversion 1.14's Python bindings finally support Python 3 while maintaining Python 2 support, a new tool to support deduplication (svnadmin build-repcache), and more.
Subversion 1.14 also contains some experimental features like shelving and checkpointing for saving / restoring / rolling back snapshots without making commits to the central repository.
More details on Subversion 1.14 LTS via Apache.org.
