Apache Updates Subversion - SVN 1.14 LTS Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 May 2020 at 08:38 AM EDT. 3 Comments
For those making use of the Subversion centralized version control system as an alternative to Git, SVN 1.14 LTS is now available.

With Subversion 1.14 being an LTS release, a particular emphasis was put on fixing bugs in this open-source VCS but there are also some new features. Subversion 1.14's Python bindings finally support Python 3 while maintaining Python 2 support, a new tool to support deduplication (svnadmin build-repcache), and more.

Subversion 1.14 also contains some experimental features like shelving and checkpointing for saving / restoring / rolling back snapshots without making commits to the central repository.

More details on Subversion 1.14 LTS via Apache.org.
