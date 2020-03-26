Apache Software Foundation Celebrates Its 21st Birthday

Today marks twenty-one years since the Apache Software Foundation was created out of the Apache Group and incorporated as a non-profit organization.
While the Apache Software Foundation continues to be most well known for the Apache HTTPD web server, over the past two decades they have amassed close to over 300 other projects from various database implementations to various Java tools to Subversion and much more. The Apache Software Foundation values their code-base at close to $20 billion USD.
Beyond its mass amount of projects, the Apache Software Foundation currently has 765 individual members, more than 200 committees, and 7600+ committers.
More details on Apache at 21 years old via this commemorative blog post.
