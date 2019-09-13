Apache Promotes Rya To Being A Top-Level Project

The Apache Software Foundation today announced that Rya has been promoted as the organization's newest top-level project.
Apache Rya is a cloud-based big data triple store database that is designed to deliver queries at milisecond level performance.
Apache Rya has been an incubator project for the past four years but now given its proliferation of usage from drones to edge computing use-cases and petabyte-scale graph modeling has now been promoted to being a top-level project.
"Apache Rya is recognized as one of the most advanced database projects in the United States Department of the Navy, powering a new generation of drones, advanced tactical communications through manned-unmanned teaming, and supporting autonomous swarms of smaller robots, among numerous other applications. In addition, Apache Rya is being used for artificial intelligence projects involving semi-autonomous content production operations," says the Apache Software Foundation.
More details on Rya's promotion via Apache.org. This RDF triple-store database is available from rya.apache.org.
Add A Comment