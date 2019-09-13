Apache Promotes Rya To Being A Top-Level Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 September 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Apache Software Foundation today announced that Rya has been promoted as the organization's newest top-level project.

Apache Rya is a cloud-based big data triple store database that is designed to deliver queries at milisecond level performance.

Apache Rya has been an incubator project for the past four years but now given its proliferation of usage from drones to edge computing use-cases and petabyte-scale graph modeling has now been promoted to being a top-level project.

"Apache Rya is recognized as one of the most advanced database projects in the United States Department of the Navy, powering a new generation of drones, advanced tactical communications through manned-unmanned teaming, and supporting autonomous swarms of smaller robots, among numerous other applications. In addition, Apache Rya is being used for artificial intelligence projects involving semi-autonomous content production operations," says the Apache Software Foundation.

More details on Rya's promotion via Apache.org. This RDF triple-store database is available from rya.apache.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
NetworkManager Will Now Roam For WiFi Signals More Aggressively
Samba 4.11 Released With Much Better Scalability While Disabling SMB1 By Default
New WireGuard Snapshot Offers Better Compatibility With Distributions/Kernels
Outreachy Applications Open For The Winter 2019 Round
Mumble 1.3 VoIP/Chat Program Released With ~3,000 Changes
POCL 1.4 RC1 Brings Better SPIR/SPIR-V Support On The CPU
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Linux 5.3 Kernel Released With AMD Navi Support, Intel Speed Select & More