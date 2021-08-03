Apache Pinot Makes It To The Organization's Top Shelf For Real-Time Big Data Analytics
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 August 2021 at 06:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
After being started by LinkedIn and open-source now for more than a half-decade while incubating at the Apache Software Foundation the past three years, Apache Pinot is the latest project graduating to become a top-level Apache project.

Apache Pinot is a distributed big data analytics infrastructure focused on real-time analytics with high throughput and low latency. Apache Pinot is used by a multitude of companies -- seemingly a majority of tech companies in some capacity. Pinot can ingest data from other Apache projects like Kafka, Spark, and Hadoop as well as other non-Apache sources.


Apache Pinot has reached a stage that it's now ready to serve as a Top-Level Project (TLP) as announced Monday.

Those wishing to learn more about this real-time distributed OLAP data store can visit pinot.apache.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD PMC Updates, Intel Alder Lake HID, Gigabyte-WMI Patches Land In Linux 5.14
RenderDoc 1.15 Released For Cross-Platform/API Graphics Debugging
The Linux Foundation's Latest Effort is Around Firefighter Safety
Apache Cassandra 4.0 Big Data Database Management System Released
FreeType 2.11 Released With New Rendering Module, Smooth Rasterizer Is Faster
Hashcat 6.2.3 Introduces AMD HIP Backend
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
Systemd/Microsoft Effort For A Global Counter On Block/Disk Changes Coming To Linux 5.15