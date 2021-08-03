Apache Pinot Makes It To The Organization's Top Shelf For Real-Time Big Data Analytics

After being started by LinkedIn and open-source now for more than a half-decade while incubating at the Apache Software Foundation the past three years, Apache Pinot is the latest project graduating to become a top-level Apache project.Apache Pinot is a distributed big data analytics infrastructure focused on real-time analytics with high throughput and low latency. Apache Pinot is used by a multitude of companies -- seemingly a majority of tech companies in some capacity. Pinot can ingest data from other Apache projects like Kafka, Spark, and Hadoop as well as other non-Apache sources.

Apache Pinot has reached a stage that it's now ready to serve as a Top-Level Project (TLP) as announced Monday.Those wishing to learn more about this real-time distributed OLAP data store can visit pinot.apache.org