Apache Software Foundation Pairs Up With GitHub For Its Git Infrastructure
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 April 2019 at 07:42 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Apache Software Foundation has moved its 350+ open-source projects onto GitHub for its Git hosting infrastructure.

Following months of work and collaborating with GitHub, the Apache Software Foundation has shifted all of its Git infrastructure onto GitHub. The Apache Software Foundation's own Git service has been retired following this transition.

Apache hopes leveraging GitHub will be convenient for developers as well as more welcoming to newcomers and all-around simplifying their development model.

More details on Apache.org and the GitHub blog.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
NetworkManager 1.18 Released With Policy Routing Rules, VLAN Filtering For Linux Bridge
SQLite 3.28 Released With More Feature Additions, Performance Enhancements
Valgrind 3.15 Released With Overhauled DHAT Profiler
The Current State Of Librem 5's Linux Smartphone Functionality On Their Dev Kits
PHP Zend Framework Becomes "Laminas" At The Linux Foundation
Zstd 1.4 Brings Even Better Compression / Decompression Performance
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing