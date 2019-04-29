Apache Software Foundation Pairs Up With GitHub For Its Git Infrastructure

The Apache Software Foundation has moved its 350+ open-source projects onto GitHub for its Git hosting infrastructure.
Following months of work and collaborating with GitHub, the Apache Software Foundation has shifted all of its Git infrastructure onto GitHub. The Apache Software Foundation's own Git service has been retired following this transition.
Apache hopes leveraging GitHub will be convenient for developers as well as more welcoming to newcomers and all-around simplifying their development model.
More details on Apache.org and the GitHub blog.
