Apache OpenOffice 4.1.11 Released - Increased Font Size In Help, Other Mundane Changes

The Apache Software Foundation today announced the release of Apache OpenOffice 4.1.11 as their 14th release while stewarding this open-source office suite.
The Apache Software Foundation talks up this new v4.1.11 release as providing "dozens of improvements, features, and bug fixes" and they say "Apache OpenOffice delivered 317M+ downloads* and provides more than $25M in value to users per day. Apache OpenOffice supports more than 40 languages, offers hundreds of ready-to-use extensions, and is the productivity suite of choice for governments seeking to meet mandates for using ISO/IEC standard Open Document Format (ODF) files."
Frankly though Apache OpenOffice remains an embarrassment and should have been sunset by now and so the ASF can focus their finite resources on the many other interesting and worthwhile projects under their umbrella. Additionally, as to not divert further resources and fragmentation from LibreOffice that remains the most viable open-source, cross-platform office suite alternative to Microsoft Office. LibreOffice has far surpassed the point of where OpenOffice is at and is seeing far more development activity as well as adoption by the Linux distributions, etc. LibreOffice continues enjoying compelling new releases, VCL plug-ins for new interfaces, adopted Skia and Vulkan support, better Microsoft Office document format compatibility, and countless other features in recent years.
Meanwhile with today's Apache OpenOffice release the highlights noted by ASF include:
- New Writer Fontworks gallery
- Updated document types where hyperlink is allowed
- Updated Windows Installer
- Increased font size in Help
More details for those interested in Apache OpenOffice 4.1.11 via Apache.org.
