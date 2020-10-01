Apache Software Foundation Celebrates Two Decades Of OpenOffice
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 October 2020 at 07:36 AM EDT. 4 Comments
While the LibreOffice fork is much more popular than OpenOffice these days, the Apache Software Foundation does continue maintaining the OpenOffice codebase born out of Sun Microsystems' StarOffice.

It's been twenty years already since Sun initially open-sourced the office suite as OpenOffice. While the OpenOffice 1.0 release didn't come until two years later (2002) and wasn't until 2011 that Oracle transferred OpenOffice to the Apache Software Foundation, Apache is celebrating twenty years of OpenOffice.


The Apache Software Foundation notes that Apache OpenOffice has seen more than 300 million downloads, supports more than 120 languages (41 official languages), and has been an Apache top-level project since 2012 for this open-source, cross-platform office suite that competes with the likes of Microsoft Office.


More highlights within Apache's 20 year celebratory blog post.
