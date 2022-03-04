Apache NetBeans 13 IDE Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 March 2022 at 03:00 PM EST. 5 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Apache NetBeans 13 is now available as the latest version of this popular open-source integrated development environment (IDE).

NetBeans 13 is available today with many new features and improvements. First up, NetBeans 13 ships with a new default user experience via the "Light FlatLaf" look and feel.


NetBeans 13 upgraded its Maven, Gradle, and PHP support. With the upgraded Maven is also Maven daemon support (mvnd). NetBeans 13 also now bundles nb-javac for a simpler and smoother start-up experience. Nb-javac is the Java compiler plug-in used by NetBean's Java editor support.


NetBeans' PHP support has seen a number of upgrades with PHP 8.1 now being better handled by this IDE. There are also PHPStan static analyzer integration improvements and more.

Rounding out NetBeans 13 are also CSS parser fixes and a wide variety of Language Server Protocol (LSP) updates.

Downloads and more details on the NetBeans 13 IDE release via the Apache.org blog.
5 Comments
Related News
Wasmer 2.2 Released With AArch64 Improvements, SSE 4.2 Support For Singlepass
SQLite 3.38 Released With Improved JSON Support, CLI Enhancements
Mold 1.1 High Performance Linker Brings Native LTO, RISC-V Support
OpenBLAS 0.3.20 Adds Support For Russia's Elbrus E2000, Arm Neoverse N2/V1 CPUs
Redis 7.0 Is Near With "Significant Performance Optimizations"
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS Released With Hardware Enablement Stack From Ubuntu 21.10