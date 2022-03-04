Apache NetBeans 13 IDE Released

Apache NetBeans 13 is now available as the latest version of this popular open-source integrated development environment (IDE).
NetBeans 13 is available today with many new features and improvements. First up, NetBeans 13 ships with a new default user experience via the "Light FlatLaf" look and feel.
NetBeans 13 upgraded its Maven, Gradle, and PHP support. With the upgraded Maven is also Maven daemon support (mvnd). NetBeans 13 also now bundles nb-javac for a simpler and smoother start-up experience. Nb-javac is the Java compiler plug-in used by NetBean's Java editor support.
NetBeans' PHP support has seen a number of upgrades with PHP 8.1 now being better handled by this IDE. There are also PHPStan static analyzer integration improvements and more.
Rounding out NetBeans 13 are also CSS parser fixes and a wide variety of Language Server Protocol (LSP) updates.
Downloads and more details on the NetBeans 13 IDE release via the Apache.org blog.
5 Comments