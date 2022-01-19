Apache Hop Hops To Top-Level Project Status
19 January 2022
After starting off in development more than two decades ago as Kettle, Apache Hop in its current form has now made it to being an Apache Software Foundation top-level project.

Apache Hop is an orchestration platform for facilitating both data and metadata orchestration. Apache Hop supports visual development, is lightweight in nature, metadata driven, offers hundreds of plug-ins, and has built-in lifecycle management. Apache Hop originally started out more than two decades ago as Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) platform Kettle.


After reaching Apache Incubator status in late 2020, Apache Hop was promoted to top-level status on Tuesday as a sign of its maturity. More details on Apache Hop via the Apache.org press release and the project site at hop.apache.org.
