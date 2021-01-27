Apache ECharts Promoted To Top-Level Project For Modern Charting + Visualizations
Just last week Apache Superset was promoted to being a top-level project by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache Superset is around big data visualizations and business intelligence solutions through data exploration while now Apache ECharts has joined it as the latest top-level project.

Apache ECharts was promoted on Tuesday to being a top-level project within the Apache Software Foundation umbrella. ECharts is a charting and data visualization solution that started out in 2013 at Baidu. It's been considered an Apache incubator project for the past three years while now this charting and visualization library is considered a top-level project and seeing usage by the likes of GitLab, Intel, Amazon, Tencent, and many other organizations.


Apache ECharts is written in JavaScript and makes use of the ZRender rendering engine for HTML5 Canvas and SVG output. ECharts supports dealing with streaming data, multi-dimensional data analysis, and provides extensions for a variety of languages and other environments.

More details on this promotion of ECharts to being a top-level Apache project can be found via the Apache blog. Various charting examples can be found at echarts.apache.org.
