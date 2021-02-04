Apache DataSketches Promoted For Doing Big Data Analytics
Following in the footsteps of Apache Superset and Apache ECharts, DataSketches has been promoted to being a top-level project within the Apache Software Foundation.

There have been a number of Apache Software Foundation projects seeing promotions to top-level status, which basically amount to the flagship projects within this volunteer run free software organization. Apache DataSketches has now reached this peak after starting out nearly nine years ago as a Yahoo project and then spending the past two years as an Apache incubator project.

DataSketches aim to provide a high performance "big data" analytics library focused on approximate algorithms. This library of specialized streaming algorithms is designed "process data at massive scale" while being fast, mergeable, optimized for consumption by other Apache and free software projects, and more.


If big data analytics are of interest to you, learn more via the announcement promoting it to being a top-level project. Downloads and more details on the project itself at datasketches.apache.org.
