While test builds have been available for months, out today is Android-x86 9.0-r1 as the first stable release of the Android 9.0 "Pie" series brought to Intel/AMD x86/x86_64 hardware.
Android 10 has been out since last September and there is already the first Android 11 Developer Preview while due to limited resources Android-x86 has finally put out its first stable 9.0 Pie release.
Android-x86 9.0-r1 is making use of the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, supports OpenGL ES 3.x via Mesa drivers, OpenGL ES 2 on SwiftShader for unsupported GPUs, initial Vulkan support (experimental and limited to Intel/Radeon on Mesa), UEFI secure booty, a new text-based GUI installer, various new device support, mouse integration support for the common virtual machines, and a wide variety of other improvements on top of the changes brought by upstream Android 9.0.
More details on Android-x86 9.0-r1 via Android-x86.org.
