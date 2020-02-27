Android-x86 9.0-r1 Finally Released For Bringing Android 9.0 Pie To Intel/AMD Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 February 2020 at 09:52 AM EST. 5 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
While test builds have been available for months, out today is Android-x86 9.0-r1 as the first stable release of the Android 9.0 "Pie" series brought to Intel/AMD x86/x86_64 hardware.

Android 10 has been out since last September and there is already the first Android 11 Developer Preview while due to limited resources Android-x86 has finally put out its first stable 9.0 Pie release.

Android-x86 9.0-r1 is making use of the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, supports OpenGL ES 3.x via Mesa drivers, OpenGL ES 2 on SwiftShader for unsupported GPUs, initial Vulkan support (experimental and limited to Intel/Radeon on Mesa), UEFI secure booty, a new text-based GUI installer, various new device support, mouse integration support for the common virtual machines, and a wide variety of other improvements on top of the changes brought by upstream Android 9.0.

More details on Android-x86 9.0-r1 via Android-x86.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Reaches Beta - Debian 10 Paired With Cinnamon
Arch Linux Announces New Project Leader
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience
RISC OS Seeing SDL2 Support Brought Up
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency