Android-x86 9.0-r2 Released With Updated Kernel, UEFI Boot Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 March 2020 at 07:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Released at the end of February was the long overdue stable release of Android-x86 9.0 that re-based this Intel/AMD focused Android spin atop the 9.0 "Pie" Android Open-Source Project state plus with various additions/improvements for running on x86_64 laptop/desktop hardware. Out today is the second stable update to the Android-x86 9.0 series.

Android-x86 9.0-r1 was a big upgrade for users of this Android x86 flavor with having initial Mesa Vulkan support, OpenGL ES 3.x support on Mesa, the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, UEFI SecureBoot, a new installer, and other changes.

With Android-x86 9.0-r2 the kernel has been updated against Linux 4.19.110 LTS, the latest Android-9.0.0_r54 upstream state is pulled in, there is an audio fix for running on the Microsoft Surface 3 laptop, and an ISO fix for booting in UEFI mode.

Those wanting to try out Android-x86 9.0-r2 can find more details and download links via Android-x86.org.
