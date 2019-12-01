Android 9.0 "Pie" is approaching two years of age and already succeeded by Android 10, but on the Android-x86 front the 9.0 release is finally getting closer.
Back in November was the Android-x86 9.0-RC1 release that not only re-based to Android 9.0 packages but also pulled in initial Vulkan support, a text-based installer, and various Intel/AMD support improvements along with other more conventional x86 driver coverage.
Android-x86 9.0-RC2 has updated against the latest Android 9.0.0_r52 state, is making use of the Linux 4.19.95 LTS kernel, Mesa 19.3.2 is providing the newest open-source driver coverage, and other updates.
More details on Android-x86 9.0-RC2 via Android-x86.org.
Add A Comment