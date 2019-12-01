Android-x86 Is Still Working Towards Its 9.0 "Pie" Release
22 January 2020
Android 9.0 "Pie" is approaching two years of age and already succeeded by Android 10, but on the Android-x86 front the 9.0 release is finally getting closer.

Back in November was the Android-x86 9.0-RC1 release that not only re-based to Android 9.0 packages but also pulled in initial Vulkan support, a text-based installer, and various Intel/AMD support improvements along with other more conventional x86 driver coverage.

Android-x86 9.0-RC2 has updated against the latest Android 9.0.0_r52 state, is making use of the Linux 4.19.95 LTS kernel, Mesa 19.3.2 is providing the newest open-source driver coverage, and other updates.

More details on Android-x86 9.0-RC2 via Android-x86.org.
