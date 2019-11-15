Android-x86 9.0 Nearing Release - RC1 Brings Experimental Vulkan, Text-Based Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 15 November 2019 at 11:09 AM EST. 5 Comments
While Android 10 is the latest release of Google's mobile operating system, the downstream Android-x86 has been on the Android 8 "Oreo" series for stable while now the first release candidate of Android-x86 9.0 is available for testing.

Thanks to the big Android upgrade, the Android-x86 9.0-RC1 release brings its many improvements plus the original work happening within the Android-x86 camp for improving the experience on desktop Intel/AMD systems. Android-x86 9.0-RC1 is making use of the Linux 4.19.80 LTS kernel, provides OpenGL ES 3.0 support via Mesa 19.0.8 and software fall-backs with SwiftShader, experimental Vulkan support is an opt-in advanced option for Intel and AMD graphics, better mouse integration for virtualization, simulating the WiFi adapter by Ethernet for better application compatibility, and more.

Some of the other work to find with Android-x86 9.0-RC1 is a text-based GUI installer, support for installation to UEFI disks (as well as supporting UEFI SecureBoot), auto mounting of external USB drives and SD cards, and other changes.

More details on Android-x86 9.0-RC1 via Android-x86.org.
